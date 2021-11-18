 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Arco Platform Secures $150M Investment From Dragoneer, General Atlantic
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 2:24pm   Comments
Share:
Arco Platform Secures $150M Investment From Dragoneer, General Atlantic
  • Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ: ARCE) has entered into agreements led by affiliates of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC for a $100 million strategic investment and General Atlantic Partners for a $50 million investment through the purchase of convertible senior notes.
  • Each note will be convertible at the holder's option into Arco's Class A common shares at the agreed conversion rate, equivalent to an initial conversion price of $29 per share.
  • The conversion price represents an approximately 65% premium to the trailing 30-day volume-weighted share price.
  • Dragoneer and General Atlantic will own 5.6% and 2.8%, respectively, of the company's total shares.
  • Arco intends to use the proceeds from the investments to fund its growth strategy, emphasizing cross-selling portfolio brands and making accretive acquisitions.
  • Price Action: ARCE shares are trading higher by 12.6% at $19.49 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARCE)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com