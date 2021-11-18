 Skip to main content

KBR Pockets PLINKE Technologies Contract From Hanwha
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 1:00pm   Comments
  • KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBRsecured a contract for its PLINKE nitric acid concentration and spent acid recycling technologies from Hanwha Solutions for its new production facilities at Yeosu, South Korea. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • KBR will provide a license, engineering design, technical services, and proprietary equipment to Hanwha to produce 160,000 metric tons per year of concentrated nitric acid and treatment and recycling of 240,000 metric tons per year of spent sulfuric acid.
  • Price Action: KBR shares are trading higher by 0.35% at $45.84 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

