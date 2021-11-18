 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lion Electric Bags Conditional Order From Groupe Séguin For 55 School Buses
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 7:45am   Comments
Share:
Lion Electric Bags Conditional Order From Groupe Séguin For 55 School Buses
  • Lion Electric Co (NYSE: LEVreceived an order from Groupe Autobus Séguin for 55 electric school buses, including 45 LionA and 10 LionC models, to be delivered by 2025. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The 100% electric school buses order comes following the 60 vehicles that Autobus Séguin previously acquired in January 2021.
  • The new buses will be used on school routes in the Montreal and Laval regions in the province of Quebec.
  • The order is conditional upon the satisfactory funding grant under the Quebec government's School Transportation Electrification Program and the Canadian federal government's Zero Emission Transit Fund.
  • Price Action: LEV shares are trading higher by 1.31% at $11.57 during the pre-market session on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LEV)

November SPAC Merger Calendar: Upcoming Votes, Earnings, Stocks To Watch
Jim Cramer Considers nCino As Winner, Prefers This Stock Over Perficient
Lion Electric Pockets Conditional Purchase Order For 1,000 Electric School Buses
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 12, 2021
Barclays Initiates Lion Electric With An Overweight Rating - Read Why
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 24, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com