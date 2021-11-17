HyreCar Joins Hand With Spring Free EV To Expand Availability Of EVs
- HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ: HYRE) has partnered with Spring Free EV, Inc., a financial technology company, to expand the availability of electric vehicles on its carsharing platform through financing for fleet owners.
- The partnership will provide rental fleet operators access to financing options to expand or upgrade and future-proof their fleet with in-demand EVs for ridesharing rentals.
- "This partnership will round out the EV value proposition for fleet owners with easy, low-cost financing and a fast path to acquiring high-demand EV inventory," said Joe Furnari, HyreCar CEO.
- HyreCar noted that with monthly rates as low as $299/mo. plus .12/mile, owning and renting EVs on its platform is easier.
- Price Action: HYRE shares are trading lower by 0.95% at $6.26 on the last check Wednesday.
