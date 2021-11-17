 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

HyreCar Joins Hand With Spring Free EV To Expand Availability Of EVs
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2021 3:23pm   Comments
Share:
HyreCar Joins Hand With Spring Free EV To Expand Availability Of EVs
  • HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ: HYREhas partnered with Spring Free EV, Inc., a financial technology company, to expand the availability of electric vehicles on its carsharing platform through financing for fleet owners.
  • The partnership will provide rental fleet operators access to financing options to expand or upgrade and future-proof their fleet with in-demand EVs for ridesharing rentals.
  • "This partnership will round out the EV value proposition for fleet owners with easy, low-cost financing and a fast path to acquiring high-demand EV inventory," said Joe Furnari, HyreCar CEO.
  • HyreCar noted that with monthly rates as low as $299/mo. plus .12/mile, owning and renting EVs on its platform is easier.
  • Price Action: HYRE shares are trading lower by 0.95% at $6.26 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HYRE)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Analysts Bullish On This Car-Sharing Marketplace Amid Stock's Pullback
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 10, 2021
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com