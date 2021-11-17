 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Activision Blizzard Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2021 10:53am   Comments
Share:
Why Activision Blizzard Shares Are Falling

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares are trading lower on continued weakness following a Tuesday report the company was aware of misconduct allegations, with workers reportedly staging a walkout to demand CEO Bobby Kotick's resignation.

Activision Blizzard documents proved that CEO Bobby Kotick was well aware of the employee misconduct allegations and feigned ignorance, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal...Read More

Activision Blizzard was formed in 2008 by the merger of Activision, one of the largest console video game publishers, and Blizzard, one of the largest PC video game publishers. The combined firm remains one of the world's largest video game publishers.

Activision Blizzard has a 52-week high of $104.53 and a 52-week low of $63.50.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATVI)

WSJ Says Activision Blizzard CEO Feigned Ignorance About Employee Sexual Misconduct For Several Years
86 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Analyst Ratings For Activision Blizzard
54 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Quick Take Technical Analysis: Activision Blizzard, Inc
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 3, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com