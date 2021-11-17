Why Activision Blizzard Shares Are Falling

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares are trading lower on continued weakness following a Tuesday report the company was aware of misconduct allegations, with workers reportedly staging a walkout to demand CEO Bobby Kotick's resignation.

Activision Blizzard documents proved that CEO Bobby Kotick was well aware of the employee misconduct allegations and feigned ignorance, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal...Read More

Activision Blizzard was formed in 2008 by the merger of Activision, one of the largest console video game publishers, and Blizzard, one of the largest PC video game publishers. The combined firm remains one of the world's largest video game publishers.

Activision Blizzard has a 52-week high of $104.53 and a 52-week low of $63.50.