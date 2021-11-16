 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Silicon Ranch Picks IEA To Construct 50 MW Regenerative Solar Facility In Kentucky
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 3:21pm   Comments
Share:
Silicon Ranch Picks IEA To Construct 50 MW Regenerative Solar Facility In Kentucky
  • Infrastructure And Energy Alternatives Inc (NASDAQ: IEAhas secured a 50-megawatt solar contract to construct the Turkey Creek Solar Ranch in Garrard County, Kentucky. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Nashville-based Silicon Ranch Corporation awarded the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract to IEA Constructors.
  • Construction is scheduled to begin in December 2021 and be completed by November 2022.
  • IEA's work scope includes installing owner-furnished First Solar modules and full balance of system EPC construction, including civil, mechanical, and electrical work.
  • Price Action: IEA shares are trading lower by 0.74% at $12.02 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IEA)

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Recap: Infrastructure and Energy Q3 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For November 8, 2021
Sustainability vs. Extractive Industries - Can They Co-Exist? This Company Thinks So
The Catch 22 of ESG Funding and How A Company Is Setting Standards, Leading by Example
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com