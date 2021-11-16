Silicon Ranch Picks IEA To Construct 50 MW Regenerative Solar Facility In Kentucky
- Infrastructure And Energy Alternatives Inc (NASDAQ: IEA) has secured a 50-megawatt solar contract to construct the Turkey Creek Solar Ranch in Garrard County, Kentucky. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- Nashville-based Silicon Ranch Corporation awarded the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract to IEA Constructors.
- Construction is scheduled to begin in December 2021 and be completed by November 2022.
- IEA's work scope includes installing owner-furnished First Solar modules and full balance of system EPC construction, including civil, mechanical, and electrical work.
- Price Action: IEA shares are trading lower by 0.74% at $12.02 on the last check Tuesday.
