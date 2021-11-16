 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Intevac Secures $10M New HDD Orders
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 2:54pm   Comments
Share:
Intevac Secures $10M New HDD Orders
  • Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVAChas received $10 million in new HDD orders, consisting of one 200 Lean system and technology upgrades, adding to the company's backlog at year-end 2021.
  • The company expects technology upgrades to be installed through mid-2022 and the 200 Lean system delivered in the second half of 2022.
  • "We are pleased to announce our first new 200 Lean order since 2018, reflecting the very beginning of planned media capacity additions our customers will be making over the next few years," said Jay Cho, EVP and general manager of Intevac's Thin-film Equipment business.
  • Price Action: IVAC shares are trading lower by 0.19% at $5.14 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IVAC)

Intevac: Q3 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For November 1, 2021
Preview: Intevac's Earnings
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com