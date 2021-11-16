 Skip to main content

SeaWorld Entertainment To Open 11 New Rides, Attractions Across 10 Parks
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 3:38pm   Comments
  • SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAS) announced the opening of 11 new thrilling rides and attractions will open in 10 parks.
  • In addition to new attractions, a new park is set to open on the West Coast in March 2022 at Sesame Place San Diego.
  • The new attractions and rides include vertical drop, dive coaster, screaming swing, dueling saucer water slide.
  • Price Action: SEAS shares are trading lower by 1.45% at $63.09 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews

