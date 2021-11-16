SeaWorld Entertainment To Open 11 New Rides, Attractions Across 10 Parks
- SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAS) announced the opening of 11 new thrilling rides and attractions will open in 10 parks.
- In addition to new attractions, a new park is set to open on the West Coast in March 2022 at Sesame Place San Diego.
- The new attractions and rides include vertical drop, dive coaster, screaming swing, dueling saucer water slide.
- Price Action: SEAS shares are trading lower by 1.45% at $63.09 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.