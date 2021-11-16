Reed's Launches Real Cranberry Ginger Ale At Costco
- Reed's Inc (NASDAQ: REED) has launched REAL Cranberry Ginger Ale, an exclusive variety for Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) members in the Northwest region.
- The non-alcoholic sparkling beverage contains organic pressed ginger, sweetened with cane sugar.
- "We're thrilled to bring our ginger-loving fans this limited-edition flavor and look forward to continuing to expand upon our ginger beverage portfolio in 2022," said CEO Norman E. Snyder.
- Price Action: REED shares are trading lower by 2.02% at $0.5389 on the last check Tuesday.
