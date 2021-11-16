 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Reed's Launches Real Cranberry Ginger Ale At Costco
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 12:54pm   Comments
Share:
Reed's Launches Real Cranberry Ginger Ale At Costco
  • Reed's Inc (NASDAQ: REED) has launched REAL Cranberry Ginger Ale, an exclusive variety for Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) members in the Northwest region.
  • The non-alcoholic sparkling beverage contains organic pressed ginger, sweetened with cane sugar.
  • "We're thrilled to bring our ginger-loving fans this limited-edition flavor and look forward to continuing to expand upon our ginger beverage portfolio in 2022," said CEO Norman E. Snyder.
  • Price Action: REED shares are trading lower by 2.02% at $0.5389 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COST + REED)

What's for Dinner in 2030? These Companies Might Know
Hook, Line, and Sinker: This Company Wants Its Fish to Sustain the Future
Where Costco Wholesale Stands With Analysts
Is The US Entering A Millennial Baby Boom?
Looking Into Reed's's Return On Capital Employed
What 19 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Costco Wholesale
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com