 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Historic CBS Studio Center In Los Angeles Sells For $1.8B: Report
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 16, 2021 1:25pm   Comments
Share:
Historic CBS Studio Center In Los Angeles Sells For $1.8B: Report

A pair of real estate investment firms have paid more than $1.8 billion for Los Angeles’ historic CBS Studio Center.

What Happened: Hackman Capital Partners and Square Mile Capital Management LLC outbid a dozen potential buyers for the property, resulting in a purchase price that was roughly $500 million more than the studio projected, according to a Wall Street Journal report citing unnamed "people familiar with the matter."

The property, which covers 18 sound stages and more than 210,000 square feet of office space, was the production home classic television series including “Gunsmoke,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “Seinfeld,” along with more recent programs including “Big Brother” and “SEAL Team.”

Related Link: Disney's 'Jungle Cruise' Sinks At Chinese Box Office: What Went Wrong

Why It Matters: Studio production space has become a hot commodity in the entertainment industry, fueled largely by the spurt of new productions created for streaming services. Last week, the private equity firm TPG paid $1.1 billion for the Cinespace Studios in Chicago and Toronto, which have a total of 56 stages. On Monday, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) announced it was renewing its contract with the Pinewood Group for the use of its Shepperton Studios outside London in a pact that will expand the facility by almost 1 million square feet of new production space.

CBS Studio was put up for sale last summer by ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC). In 2019, pre-merger CBS sold its Television City complex in Los Angeles for $750 million to Hackman Capital.

Photo: Studio Sarah Lou / Flickr Creative Commons

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VIAC)

A Look Into Communication Services Sector Value Stocks
Premier League Nears Sale Of US TV Rights For $2B: FT
Disney's 'Eternals' Outpaces 'Clifford The Big Red Dog' At Weekend Box Office
Has ViacomCBS Made A Successful Pivot To Streaming With Its Paramount+?
10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
ViacomCBS, Twitter Forge Premium Digital Content Deal
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CBS Studio Center commercial real estate Los Angeles production studios propertyNews Media Real Estate

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com