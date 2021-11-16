Mel Gibson To Direct 'Lethal Weapon' Reboot

Mel Gibson will be working both sides of the camera in the reboot of the “Lethal Weapon” franchise by reprising his iconic role as Officer Martin Riggs and inheriting the director’s job from the late Richard Donner.

What Happened: Donner has directed four of the “Lethal Weapon” films since their inception in 1987 and was working on the fifth entry when he passed away in July at 91. Gibson stated Donner wanted him to direct the film in the event he passed away before production started, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“He did indeed pass away,” Gibson said. “But he did ask me to do it and, at the time, I didn’t say anything. He said it to his wife and to the studio and the producer. So, I will be directing the fifth one.”

Why It Matters: Gibson is no stranger to film directing. He won the Academy Award for Best Director for the 1995 epic “Braveheart” and was Oscar nominated for his direction on the 2016 drama “Hacksaw Ridge.” He also stirred controversy with his provocative 2004 production “The Passion of the Christ.”

The last “Lethal Weapon” film to date was “Lethal Weapon 4” in 1998; Gibson and his co-star Danny Glover had previously expressed little interest in reviving the franchise, and neither actor was involved in the 2006-2009 television series.

In the years since "Lethal Weapon 4," Gibson became a highly polarizing entertainment figure due to his history of anti-Semitic, racist, misogynistic and homophobic remarks. Although he has been cast in popular ensemble-focused films including “The Expendables 3” (2014) and “Daddy’s Home 2” (2017), his viability as a standalone box office draw has waned considerably over the past decade and most of his recent starring performances have been in smaller films that generated little critical or commercial excitement. If the new "Lethal Weapon" film goes through, this could be seen as a career rejuvenation for Gibson's movie star cred.

The “Lethal Weapon” franchise was released by Warner Bros., now a division of AT&T (NYSE: T). No projected release date has been announced for the new film.

Photo: Danny Glover and Mel Gibson in “Lethal Weapon 4” (1998), the last film in the franchise to date.