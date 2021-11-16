 Skip to main content

CEO Of Trupanion Sold $495K In Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 10:29am   Comments
CEO Of Trupanion Sold $495K In Stock

Darryl Rawlings, CEO at Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP), made a large insider sell on November 11, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion at prices ranging from $120.80 to $124.30. The total transaction amounted to $494,291.

Rawlings still owns a total of 963,222 shares of Trupanion worth, $125,478,929.

Trupanion shares are trading up 0.24% at $130.27 at the time of this writing on Tuesday morning.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Trupanion's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-IT Darryl Rawlings Insider sellsNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

