Gina Sanchez: This Airline Stock Is 'Slightly Overvalued'

On CNBC’s "Trading Nation," Gina Sanchez of Chantico Global said The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is interesting, as this segment has significant visibility in terms of orders.

The airline company’s business was impacted due to issues with Boeing 737, she said. However, there’s lot going for Boeing now, as China's aviation regulator is expected to provide a green signal to 737 MAX and the company also reported resumption of its Dreamliner, Sanchez said.

Sanchez concluded that Boeing is "slightly overvalued" along with the rest of the market.

Price Action: Boeing shares gained 5.5% to close at $233.09 on Monday. However, the company’s stock is still down approximately 17% from its March high level.