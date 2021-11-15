DISH, Sinclair Forge Multi-Year Carriage Agreement
- DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) and Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ: SBGI) reached a new, multi-year carriage agreement. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- Sinclair's owned 144 local stations across 86 markets nationwide will remain on DISH TV, and the Tennis Channel will remain available on DISH TV and SLING TV under the arrangement.
- "We are pleased to have reached a multi-year agreement with Sinclair after months of negotiations," said Brian Neylon, group president, DISH TV.
- Price Action: SBGI shares traded higher by 2.53% at $26.85, while DISH was down 0.63% at $36.31 on the last check Monday.
