DISH, Sinclair Forge Multi-Year Carriage Agreement
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 1:21pm   Comments
  • DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) and Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ: SBGIreached a new, multi-year carriage agreement. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Sinclair's owned 144 local stations across 86 markets nationwide will remain on DISH TV, and the Tennis Channel will remain available on DISH TV and SLING TV under the arrangement.
  • "We are pleased to have reached a multi-year agreement with Sinclair after months of negotiations," said Brian Neylon, group president, DISH TV.
  • Price Action: SBGI shares traded higher by 2.53% at $26.85, while DISH was down 0.63% at $36.31 on the last check Monday.

