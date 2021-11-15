 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Splunk Shares Are Sliding Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 15, 2021 11:34am   Comments
Share:
Why Splunk Shares Are Sliding Today

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) is trading significantly lower Monday after the company announced that CEO Doug Merritt will step down.

Merritt will remain with the company in an advisory role to ensure a smooth transition. Splunk appointed Graham Smith, chair of Splunk’s board of directors, as interim CEO.

"As the Board and I considered how to best position Splunk for long-term success and continued growth, we determined now is the right time to transition to our next phase of leadership - in particular, the Board is focused on identifying a leader with a proven track record of scaling operations and growing multi-billion dollar enterprises," Merritt said.

The company also issued preliminary fiscal 2022 third-quarter revenue guidance. Splunk expects total revenues to be approximately $660 million versus the estimate of $646.38 million, representing 19% year-over-year growth.

Splunk is set to announce its fiscal 2022 third-quarter financial results after the market closes on Dec. 1.

See Also: Where Splunk Stands With Analysts

SPLK Price Action: Splunk has traded as high as $207.40 and as low as $110.28 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 16.60% at $139.87 at time of publication.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPLK)

Where Splunk Stands With Analysts
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 2, 2021
Expert Ratings For Splunk
Splunk's Return On Capital Employed Insights
This Favorable Sign Appears On Splunk's Chart
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Doug Merrit graham smith why it's movingNews Guidance Management

Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com