 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elon Musk's SpaceX To Launch 53 Broadband Satellites On Saturday
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 12, 2021 12:53pm   Comments
Share:
Elon Musk's SpaceX To Launch 53 Broadband Satellites On Saturday

Elon Musk’s SpaceX will launch a stack of 53 Starlink broadband satellites on Saturday morning, its first Starlink launch since May.

What Happened: The launch, which was originally planned for Friday but delayed due to unsatisfactory weather conditions, will be the 25th Falcon 9 mission for SpaceX this year.

The mission is officially called Starlink 31 and it will bring the total number of SpaceX broadband satellites launched into space to 1,844.

Space.com reported the launch will be the 128th flight for SpaceX's 229-foot-tall Falcon 9 booster. If the launch succeeds as planned it will also be the 94th recovery of a Falcon 9 first stage booster since the company landed its first one in December 2015.

Related Link: Stock Wars: Aerojet Rocketdyne Vs. Maxar

What Else Happened: This has been a busy week for SpaceX. On Wednesday, the company’s rocket docked space agency NASA’s Crew-3 mission astronauts with the International Space Station nearly a day after the mission was launched.

Last week, the company has a PR setback when it was reported the SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule returned from the International Space Station with an inoperable toilet. Steve Stich, NASA's Commercial Crew Program manager, told reporters last Friday the astronauts needed to wear “undergarments” for their trip home.

Photo: Official SpaceX Photos / Flickr Creative Commons

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Elon Musk Offloads Incremental Tesla Shares, Taking The Tally For The Week To $5.7B
Stock Index Futures Point to a Higher Open as Equities Cling to a 5-Week Win Streak
Tesla To Offer Free Trial Of Enhanced Autopilot In China
XPeng To Reveal Latest Electric SUV, Firing Up Competition With Tesla, Nio, Li
Here's How Tesla CEO Elon Musk Reacted To Rivian's Sky-High Valuation After IPO
Alibaba, JD Chided By China State-Run Daily For 'Worship Of Turnover,' Asked To Follow Examples Of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Elon Musk satellites space SpaceXNews Global

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com