Elon Musk's SpaceX To Launch 53 Broadband Satellites On Saturday

Elon Musk’s SpaceX will launch a stack of 53 Starlink broadband satellites on Saturday morning, its first Starlink launch since May.

What Happened: The launch, which was originally planned for Friday but delayed due to unsatisfactory weather conditions, will be the 25th Falcon 9 mission for SpaceX this year.

The mission is officially called Starlink 31 and it will bring the total number of SpaceX broadband satellites launched into space to 1,844.

Space.com reported the launch will be the 128th flight for SpaceX's 229-foot-tall Falcon 9 booster. If the launch succeeds as planned it will also be the 94th recovery of a Falcon 9 first stage booster since the company landed its first one in December 2015.

What Else Happened: This has been a busy week for SpaceX. On Wednesday, the company’s rocket docked space agency NASA’s Crew-3 mission astronauts with the International Space Station nearly a day after the mission was launched.

Last week, the company has a PR setback when it was reported the SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule returned from the International Space Station with an inoperable toilet. Steve Stich, NASA's Commercial Crew Program manager, told reporters last Friday the astronauts needed to wear “undergarments” for their trip home.

Photo: Official SpaceX Photos / Flickr Creative Commons