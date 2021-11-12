 Skip to main content

Tesla To Offer Free Trial Of Enhanced Autopilot In China

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2021 10:02am   Comments
Tesla To Offer Free Trial Of Enhanced Autopilot In China

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has one of the most well-known driver assist systems: Autopilot. It comes standard in every car and enables TACC and the best lane keeping in the industry.

But to unlock more features such as automatic lane changes, highway interchanges, and possibly FSD Beta, customers must spend $10,000 on a software package, which is a lot to ask.

What happened: Now it seems Tesla is going to give a glimpse of these advanced driver assist capabilities for free. According to Tesmanian, Tesla will be offering drivers 30 days to use Enhanced Autopilot for free. This will allow customers' vehicles to make lane changes unassisted, take highway off-ramps and interchanges, Autopark, and Summon.

Why it matters: If these features are enough to impress customers, it could push them to spend more money on the optional software upgrade. All of Tesla's vehicles come with the hardware necessary for these features, so at that point, it's all money coming to Tesla without the company needing to do anymore. Customers will simply receive the software on their car minutes after an in-app purchase.

Tesla has continually raised the price of FSD as more features have been released. The company has added stop sign and traffic light control, smart summon, and the FSD Beta program. Once Tesla fully releases city streets driving, it can realize 100% of the revenue from the FSD software option.

Photo courtesy of Tesla

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehiclesNews Global Tech Media

