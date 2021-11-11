 Skip to main content

PAE Secures $63.5M US Postal Service Contract
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2021 3:36pm   Comments
  • PAE Inc (NASDAQ: PAEhas secured a contract supporting the U.S. Postal Service at the Mail Transport Equipment Service Center in Los Angeles.
  • The contract is valued at $63.5 million if all options are exercised.
  • The three-year base contract may be extended to seven years through two options and includes the processing and managing mail transport equipment used to enclose and transport mail.
  • Price Action: PAE shares are trading higher by 0.10% at $9.93 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap

