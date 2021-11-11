What's Going On With Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Today?

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: PPSI) is trading higher on above-average volume Thursday possibly on continued upward momentum after the company on Tuesday announced the launch of its E-Boost portfolio of mobile Electric Vehicle charging solutions for a full range of applications.

Pioneer Power Solutions' average session volume is 5.438 million over a 100-day period. Thursday's trading volume had already exceeded 72 million at publication time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company’s E-Boost portfolio is initially comprised of three products:

E-Boost G.O.A.T. (generator on a truck) is a truck-mounted option that brings ultimate mobility with high-capacity EV charging.

is a truck-mounted option that brings ultimate mobility with high-capacity EV charging. E-Boost Mobile is a trailer-mounted solution that balances the need for mobility and higher capacity of EV charging such that the solution can be relocated with minimal effort on short notice.

E-Boost Pod is a stationary EV charging solution with customizable higher capacity and can be moved, if necessary.

Pioneer Power Solutions manufactures, sells and services a broad range of specialty electrical transmission, distribution and on-site power generation equipment for applications in the utility, industrial, commercial and backup power markets.

PPSI Price Action: Pioneer Power Solutions has traded as high as $12.44 and as low as $2.46 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 33.40% at $9.06 at time of publication.