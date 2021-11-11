 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Going On With Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 11, 2021 3:57pm   Comments
Share:
What's Going On With Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Today?

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: PPSI) is trading higher on above-average volume Thursday possibly on continued upward momentum after the company on Tuesday announced the launch of its E-Boost portfolio of mobile Electric Vehicle charging solutions for a full range of applications.

Pioneer Power Solutions' average session volume is 5.438 million over a 100-day period. Thursday's trading volume had already exceeded 72 million at publication time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company’s E-Boost portfolio is initially comprised of three products:

  • E-Boost G.O.A.T. (generator on a truck) is a truck-mounted option that brings ultimate mobility with high-capacity EV charging.
  • E-Boost Mobile is a trailer-mounted solution that balances the need for mobility and higher capacity of EV charging such that the solution can be relocated with minimal effort on short notice.
  • E-Boost Pod is a stationary EV charging solution with customizable higher capacity and can be moved, if necessary.

Pioneer Power Solutions manufactures, sells and services a broad range of specialty electrical transmission, distribution and on-site power generation equipment for applications in the utility, industrial, commercial and backup power markets.

See Also: Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Tapestry Earnings Beat Estimates

PPSI Price Action: Pioneer Power Solutions has traded as high as $12.44 and as low as $2.46 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 33.40% at $9.06 at time of publication.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PPSI)

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
54 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Tapestry Earnings Beat Estimates
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Day Market Update: Roblox Jumps After Q3 Results; LifeStance Health Group Shares slide
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com