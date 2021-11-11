 Skip to main content

Diversey Raises $225M Via Equity Offering
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2021 6:34am   Comments
  • Diversey Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: DSEY) has priced the public follow-on offering of 15 million ordinary shares at $15.00 per share.
  • The offer price represented a 0.8% discount to the company’s closing price on November 10, 2021.
  • The company also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.3 million shares.
  • Diversey intends to use the offering net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including capital expenditures and potential acquisitions.
  • The offering is expected to close on November 15, 2021.
  • Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, and J.P. Morgan are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering.
  • Price Action: DSEY shares closed higher by 2.79% at $15.12 on Wednesday.

