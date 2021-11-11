Diversey Raises $225M Via Equity Offering
- Diversey Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: DSEY) has priced the public follow-on offering of 15 million ordinary shares at $15.00 per share.
- The offer price represented a 0.8% discount to the company’s closing price on November 10, 2021.
- The company also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.3 million shares.
- Diversey intends to use the offering net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including capital expenditures and potential acquisitions.
- The offering is expected to close on November 15, 2021.
- Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, and J.P. Morgan are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering.
- Price Action: DSEY shares closed higher by 2.79% at $15.12 on Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.