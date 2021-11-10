 Skip to main content

ViacomCBS, Twitter Forge Premium Digital Content Deal
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 12:22pm   Comments
  • ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIAC) and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTRforged a new, multi-year global agreement to deliver premium digital content around ViacomCBS' live events, hit shows, and franchises from the company's portfolio of entertainment, news, and sports brands. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed.
  • The partnership covers all global markets in which the companies operate.
  • Paramount+ will also host three Twitter Watch Parties, in partnership with Twitter, to bring fans together, fuel conversation, and build a community around select highly anticipated original series.
  • "Through highlights, Twitter Moments, innovative formats, and Paramount+ watch parties, Twitter will put users at the center of the biggest moments happening around the world," said Jennifer Prince, Head of Global Content Partnerships, Twitter.
  • Price Action: VIAC shares traded higher by 1.86% at $36.16 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Tech

