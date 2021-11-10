 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Zillow Sells 2,000 Homes From Failed iBuying Program To NYC Investment Firm: Report
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 10, 2021 9:31am   Comments
Share:
Zillow Sells 2,000 Homes From Failed iBuying Program To NYC Investment Firm: Report

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) has agreed to about 2,000 homes from its unsuccessful iBuying program Zillow Offers to Pretium Partners, a New York City-based investment firm.

What Happened: According to a Wall Street Journal report sourced from unnamed “people familiar with the matter,” the transaction involves Zillow homes in 20 markets, which Pretium Partners intends to turn into rentals.

Zillow is seeking to approximately 9,800 homes that it currently owns and another 8,200 it's in the process of buying. The unnamed sources claim Zillow is receiving market price for the properties, resulting in losses between 5% and 7% on these sales.

See Also: Why Zillow Homebuying Halt 'Might Be Beneficial' In The Near-Term

Why It Happened: Zillow announced last week it was ending the Zillow Offers program, which purchased residential properties with the goal of flipping them for a higher price, stating that it has become too difficult to predict future home values. The company expects to absorb more than $500 million in losses from the program and plans to play off one-quarter of its workforce.

Pretium, which owns around 70,000 single-family homes, is taking advantage of the increased demand for rental housing with its acquisition. A spokesperson for the company told the Journal, “We continue to invest in communities and improve access to housing throughout the U.S.”

Photo: Jens Neumann / Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (Z)

Want To Bet Against Cathie Wood? There's A New ETF For That
Could Opendoor, Offerpad See Surge With Zillow Exiting Homebuying?
GameStop, AMC, Tesla, Zillow And More — These Stocks Are Seeing High Interest On WallStreetBets Today
86 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Cathie Wood Rushes To Lower Exposure In Zillow — Also Trims Tesla Stake And Buys These Stocks On Wednesday
Zillow Stock Gaps Down To Possible Support Level: Could It Bounce Back?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Home Flipping iBuying Pretium Partners Zillow OffersNews Real Estate

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com