 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Free Autopilot Camera Upgrades Coming To Some Tesla Model S And X Owners

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2021 3:24pm   Comments
Share:
Free Autopilot Camera Upgrades Coming To Some Tesla Model S And X Owners

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is working towards fully autonomous cars. The company says every car it sells today comes with the hardware necessary for full self-driving (FSD); the software just needs to catch up to the task.

Tesla has rolled its FSD Beta program out to a small set of testers who have shown the car can make impressive moves, such as dodging a deer on dirt roads.

But older cars did not have all the hardware required. As shared by Electrek, customers of older Model S and X vehicles that purchased the FSD software are being invited by Tesla to upgrade their autopilot cameras. This upgrade is necessary to enable the vehicles to use the FSD Beta software which allows the vehicles to drive themselves.

All cameras seem to be being replaced with the exception of the reverse camera. These upgrades come at no cost to customers, as they already paid for FSD, and Tesla is just bringing the hardware up to speed. 

This is not the first hardware upgrade Tesla has offered for free to bring owners FSD updates. In 2019, Tesla started offering the upgrade to its latest "Hardware 3.0" or "Full Self Driving Computer" to vehicles that had the FSD software. That upgrade also came at no cost to owners. 

Photo: Tesla FSD Beta Visualization, Courtesy of Tesla

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
What's Going On With Tesla Shares?
58 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Is The Tesla Semi Delayed? Pepsi CEO's Comments Suggest Otherwise
Did Elon Musk Buy Up To 620 Acres Next To The Tesla Gigafactory In Austin?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: autonomous vehicles electric vehicles EVs FSD Full Self-DrivingNews Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com