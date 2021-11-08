 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon AWS Second Region In Canada Could Add 5K Jobs, $32B In GDP By 2037
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 1:01pm   Comments
Share:
Amazon AWS Second Region In Canada Could Add 5K Jobs, $32B In GDP By 2037
  • Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) owned Amazon Web Services, Inc (AWS), will launch an infrastructure Region in Alberta, Canada, by late 2023 to early 2024. 
  • The new AWS Canada West (Calgary) Region will consist of three Availability Zones (AZs) and join the existing AWS Canada (Central) Region in Montreal, which also consists of three Availability Zones. 
  • AWS has 81 Availability Zones across 25 geographic regions, with plans to launch 27 more Availability Zones and nine more AWS Regions in Australia, Canada, India, Indonesia, Israel, New Zealand, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates.
  • The upcoming AWS Canada West (Calgary) Region will enable even more developers, startups, enterprises, government, education, and nonprofit organizations, to run their applications and serve end-users from data centers located in Canada.
  • AWS' spending on construction and the operation of the new AWS Canada West (Calgary) Region and existing AWS Canada (Central) Region in Montreal will create over 5,000 new jobs with an estimated investment of over $17 billion (CA$21 billion) in the local economies by 2037. 
  • Both infrastructure Regions will add an estimated $31.6 billion (CA$39 billion) to Canada's GDP over the same period.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 0.11% at $3,515 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

How This Investor Is Using Ford Stock To Play The Rivian IPO
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Jeff Bezos' Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Shoots Her Shot With Leonardo DiCaprio And The Amazon Founder Responds In Best Way Possible
FAANG vs. Meme Stocks — This Company Makes Comparison with its Portfolio Tool
5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
If You Invested $1,000 In Ford Stock When It Unveiled The F-150 Lightning, Here's How Much You Would Have Now
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com