Amazon AWS Second Region In Canada Could Add 5K Jobs, $32B In GDP By 2037
- Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) owned Amazon Web Services, Inc (AWS), will launch an infrastructure Region in Alberta, Canada, by late 2023 to early 2024.
- The new AWS Canada West (Calgary) Region will consist of three Availability Zones (AZs) and join the existing AWS Canada (Central) Region in Montreal, which also consists of three Availability Zones.
- AWS has 81 Availability Zones across 25 geographic regions, with plans to launch 27 more Availability Zones and nine more AWS Regions in Australia, Canada, India, Indonesia, Israel, New Zealand, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates.
- The upcoming AWS Canada West (Calgary) Region will enable even more developers, startups, enterprises, government, education, and nonprofit organizations, to run their applications and serve end-users from data centers located in Canada.
- AWS' spending on construction and the operation of the new AWS Canada West (Calgary) Region and existing AWS Canada (Central) Region in Montreal will create over 5,000 new jobs with an estimated investment of over $17 billion (CA$21 billion) in the local economies by 2037.
- Both infrastructure Regions will add an estimated $31.6 billion (CA$39 billion) to Canada's GDP over the same period.
- Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 0.11% at $3,515 on the last check Monday.
