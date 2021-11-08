 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jeff Bezos' Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Shoots Her Shot With Leonardo DiCaprio And The Amazon Founder Responds In Best Way Possible
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 08, 2021 10:57am   Comments
Share:
Jeff Bezos' Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Shoots Her Shot With Leonardo DiCaprio And The Amazon Founder Responds In Best Way Possible

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos has joined in the online fun surrounding a video of his girlfriend and actor Leonardo DiCaprio that went viral over the weekend.

What Happened? Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez bumped into DiCaprio at the 10th Annual Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) Art and Film Gala over the weekend. During the encounter, Sanchez appeared to have a major fangirl moment, fawning over the popular actor.

The video capturing the meeting went viral as people cracked up over Sanchez’s reaction and gave the billionaire Bezos, who is worth nearly $180 billion, a hard time.

Bezos Fired Back: On Monday, Bezos joined the fun with a tongue-in-cheek callout of DiCaprio on Twitter, urging him to “come over here, I want to show you something” while posting a pic of himself leaning over a sign reading “Danger! Steep Cliff Fatal Drop.”

Sanchez is a news anchor, entertainment reporter and actress. She is a frequent guest host of “The View” and a former co-host of Fox 11’s “Good Day LA” in Los Angeles.

Bezos stepped down as Amazon’s CEO in July to focus on his space exploration company Blue Origin. He made history that same month by taking a trip to space and back aboard a Blue Origin rocket.

DiCaprio, who has 19.3 million Twitter followers did not immediately respond to Bezos’ seemingly good-natured threat.

Related Link: Here's What Jeff Bezos Said In Final Amazon Shareholder Letter As CEO

Benzinga’s Take: A faux feud between Leonardo DiCaprio and Jeff Bezos is a fun story for a slow weekend, but it certainly should have zero impact on Amazon’s stock price. As of publication time, Benzinga has been unable to confirm whether or not DiCaprio’s Amazon Prime membership has been revoked.

Photo: screenshot via @2cooI2blog

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

FAANG vs. Meme Stocks — This Company Makes Comparison with its Portfolio Tool
5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
If You Invested $1,000 In Ford Stock When It Unveiled The F-150 Lightning, Here's How Much You Would Have Now
Elon Musk's SpaceX Now Expects To Launch Crew-3 On Wednesday After 2nd Delay
Benzinga Asks: Did You Go To The Movies In October? What It Could Mean For Movie Theater Stocks
Disney Rakes In $71M With 'Eternals' Opening Weekend
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Jeff Bezos Lauren Sanchez Leonardo DicaprioNews Movers & Shakers Top Stories Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com