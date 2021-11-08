Jeff Bezos' Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Shoots Her Shot With Leonardo DiCaprio And The Amazon Founder Responds In Best Way Possible

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos has joined in the online fun surrounding a video of his girlfriend and actor Leonardo DiCaprio that went viral over the weekend.

What Happened? Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez bumped into DiCaprio at the 10th Annual Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) Art and Film Gala over the weekend. During the encounter, Sanchez appeared to have a major fangirl moment, fawning over the popular actor.

The video capturing the meeting went viral as people cracked up over Sanchez’s reaction and gave the billionaire Bezos, who is worth nearly $180 billion, a hard time.

Bezos Fired Back: On Monday, Bezos joined the fun with a tongue-in-cheek callout of DiCaprio on Twitter, urging him to “come over here, I want to show you something” while posting a pic of himself leaning over a sign reading “Danger! Steep Cliff Fatal Drop.”

Sanchez is a news anchor, entertainment reporter and actress. She is a frequent guest host of “The View” and a former co-host of Fox 11’s “Good Day LA” in Los Angeles.

Bezos stepped down as Amazon’s CEO in July to focus on his space exploration company Blue Origin. He made history that same month by taking a trip to space and back aboard a Blue Origin rocket.

DiCaprio, who has 19.3 million Twitter followers did not immediately respond to Bezos’ seemingly good-natured threat.

Benzinga’s Take: A faux feud between Leonardo DiCaprio and Jeff Bezos is a fun story for a slow weekend, but it certainly should have zero impact on Amazon’s stock price. As of publication time, Benzinga has been unable to confirm whether or not DiCaprio’s Amazon Prime membership has been revoked.

Photo: screenshot via @2cooI2blog