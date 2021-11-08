SolarWinds Investors Sue Directors - Read Why
- SolarWinds Corp (NYSE: SWI) investors prosecuted the software company's directors, alleging they knew about and failed to monitor cybersecurity risks to the company, Reuters reports.
- The lawsuit named a mix of current and former directors as defendants.
- The investors alleged that the board failed to implement procedures to monitor cybersecurity risks.
- They sought damages and to reform the company's policies on cybersecurity oversight.
- Malicious code inserted into one of the company's software updates left U.S. government agencies and companies exposed in December 2020.
- Price Action: SWI shares closed lower by 0.71% at $16.79 on Friday.
