SolarWinds Investors Sue Directors - Read Why
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 5:44am   Comments
  • SolarWinds Corp (NYSE: SWI) investors prosecuted the software company's directors, alleging they knew about and failed to monitor cybersecurity risks to the company, Reuters reports.
  • The lawsuit named a mix of current and former directors as defendants.
  • The investors alleged that the board failed to implement procedures to monitor cybersecurity risks.
  • They sought damages and to reform the company's policies on cybersecurity oversight.
  • Malicious code inserted into one of the company's software updates left U.S. government agencies and companies exposed in December 2020.
  • Related Content: At Least 200 Organizations Were Actively Intruded On In SolarWinds Hack: Bloomberg
  • Price Action: SWI shares closed lower by 0.71% at $16.79 on Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Legal Tech Media

