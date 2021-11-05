Why Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Are Rising

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares are trading higher after Citron Research issued a long report.

Bed Bath & Beyond shares were also trading higher on Tuesday and Wednesday after the company announced a partnership with Kroger. Bed Bath & Beyond also announced it expects to complete its $1 billion three-year share repurchase plan by the end of FY21 and announced the launch of its new digital marketplace.

Bed Bath & Beyond is a home furnishings retailer, operating around 1,000 stores in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Canada and Mexico. Stores carry an assortment of branded bed and bath accessories, kitchen textiles, and cooking supplies.

Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week high of $53.90 and a 52-week low of $13.38.