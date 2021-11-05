3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
Alimera Sciences
The Trade: Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) Director James R Largent acquired a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $4.31. The insider spent $43,090.00 to buy those shares.
What’s Happening: The company, last week, posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
What Alimera Sciences Does: Alimera Sciences Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing and developing treatments that address diseases affecting the back of the eye (retina).
ServiceSource International
The Trade: ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV) 10% owner Jonathan Brolin acquired a total of 240000 shares shares at an average price of $1.30. The insider spent $311,550.00 to buy those shares.
What’s Happening: The company recently reported upbeat quarterly sales.
What ServiceSource International Does: ServiceSource International is a provider of customer and revenue lifecycle management solutions. The firm operates in a single segment which is focused on service offerings that integrate data, processes and cloud technologies.
PHX Minerals
The Trade: PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) 10% owner Jonathan Brolin acquired a total of 12593 shares at an average price of $3.05. To acquire these shares, it cost $38,389.42.
What’s Happening: PHX Minerals recently sold a package of 499 non-operated legacy working interest wellbores located in the Fayetteville Shale of Arkansas to an undisclosed buyer for $2,125,000.
What PHX Minerals Does: PHX Minerals, previously Panhandle Oil & Gas, is an oil and natural gas mineral company that has employed a strategy to shift the core of its business away from drilling and toward perpetual mineral and natural gas ownership.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Penny Stocks Insider BuyingNews Penny Stocks Insider Trades Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas