Why Royal Caribbean Group Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2021 8:29am   Comments
Shares of several travel-related companies, including Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL) are trading higher following positive data from Pfizer for its COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment candidate.

According to Pfizer:

  • PAXLOVID™ was found to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% compared to placebo in non-hospitalized high-risk adults with COVID-19
  • In the overall study population through Day 28, no deaths were reported in patients who received PAXLOVID™ as compared to 10 deaths in patients who received placebo

Pfizer plans to submit the data as part of its ongoing rolling submission to the U.S. FDA for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) as soon as possible

See Also: Royal Caribbean Analyst Says Business Will Be Back To Normal By Mid-2022

Royal Caribbean is the world's second- largest cruise company, operating 60 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry.

Royal Caribbean has a 52-week high of $99.24 and a 52-week low of $57.63.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

