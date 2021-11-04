 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla's Surging Order Flow In China Prompts EV Maker To Halt 0% Down Payment Program
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 11:53am   Comments
Share:
Tesla's Surging Order Flow In China Prompts EV Maker To Halt 0% Down Payment Program

Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) strong showing in China is among the major reasons for its outperformance in the third quarter. It now appears Tesla's China momentum is accelerating.

What Happened: Within days of launching of a "zero minimum down payment" option, Tesla has opted to roll it back, Chinese media outlet Sina reported. The minimum down payment now required to purchase a Tesla vehicle in China is 10%, the report said.

The decision to cancel the 0% down payment, which was originally announced on Monday, was said to be due to a spike in orders that has the potential to lengthen the delivery time. Tesla fears this could affect user experience, the report added.

Delivery time for the Model 3 Standard Range Plus is currently about 6 to 10 weeks and the Model 3 Performance was shown as being in the fourth quarter, Teslarati stated, citing Tesla China's online configurator. The company may be looking to avoid carrying backlog into early next year, it added.

Related Link: Class Of 2010: A Decade After Their IPOs, Where Are These Companies Now?

Why It's Important: China is a vital cog in Tesla's EV story, given the vast market potential and the domestic manufacturing that is acting as an export hub and also helping to expand margins.

A positive demand outlook for the company in China bodes well for the EV maker's near-term performance.

In the third quarter, Tesla delivered a record 241,300 vehicles, fueled by strong sales in China.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla shares were rising 0.97% to $1,225.29 as of publication Thursday morning.

Photo: Model 3, courtesy of Tesla Inc.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Riding in Cars: Uber Trying to Keep Up with Lyft
Notable Tesla Insider Trades $29M In Company Stock
Ford Sees 77% Rise In Sales Of EV Mustang Mach-E In October: What You Need To Know
GameStop, AMC, Tesla, Zillow And More — These Stocks Are Seeing High Interest On WallStreetBets Today
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Higher Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data
Nio CEO Missing From Forbes' China's 100 Richest List But Tesla Supplier CATL's Founder And These EV Entrepreneurs Make The Cut
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: China electric vehicles EVs Model 3News Global Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com