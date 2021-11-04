Fisker Highlights EV Launch Plans
- Fisker (NYSE: FSR) highlighted its manufacturing partnership with Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) supplier Foxconn Technology Co Ltd (OTC: FXCOF), a battery supply agreement with Chinese battery firm CATL secured and production for its debut Ocean SUV during its Q3 earnings call.
- Fisker confirmed that it will start production of the Ocean in November 2022, in partnership with automotive contract manufacturer Magna Steyr, and will produce two vehicles a day by Q1 2022. The deliveries are on track to begin in the U.S. and Europe in late 2022.
- The R&D grew by over 100% from its Q2 2021 to $99.3 million.
- CATL will supply an initial annual capacity of over five gigawatt-hours through 2025, with an option to increase volumes.
- The Fisker Ocean will launch with two different battery packs, which will go into prototypes in 2022. The base pack will use a cheaper lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry less energy-dense. The second battery, a nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC), will have a higher energy density with a greater range.
- Fisker's third-quarter FY21 EPS loss of $(0.37) missed the consensus loss of $(0.35). Fisker generated a revenue of $15,000.
- Price Action: FSR shares traded lower by 3.05% at $17.51 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
