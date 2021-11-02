10% Owner Of Herc Holdings Sold $13M In Stock

Carl Icahn, 10% Owner at Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI), made a large insider sell on October 29, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Icahn sold 76,103 shares of Herc Holdings at prices ranging from $180.40 to $181.45. The total transaction amounted to $13,777,431.

Icahn still owns a total of 4,214,452 shares of Herc Holdings worth, $771,033,993.

Herc Holdings shares are trading down 0.55% at $182.95 at the time of this writing on Tuesday morning.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

