Sino-Global Names Yang Jie To Succeed Lei Cao As CEO
- Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Lei Cao plans to step down as Chief Executive Officer effective November 1, 2021.
- Cao will remain Chairman of the Board, ensuring a smooth transition, having served as CEO since founding the company in 2001.
- The company's Board of Directors unanimously elected Yang "Leo" Jie, to succeed Lei Cao, effective November 1, 2021.
- Yang "Leo" Jie has served as Vice President of Sino-Global since January 2021. He previously served in management roles in both the U.S. and China.
- The company also named its Acting Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Tuo Pan, as its finance chief.
- Price Action: SINO shares are trading higher by 10.9% at $3.38 on the last check Monday.
