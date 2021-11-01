 Skip to main content

Sino-Global Names Yang Jie To Succeed Lei Cao As CEO
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 3:22pm   Comments
  • Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Lei Cao plans to step down as Chief Executive Officer effective November 1, 2021.
  • Cao will remain Chairman of the Board, ensuring a smooth transition, having served as CEO since founding the company in 2001. 
  • The company's Board of Directors unanimously elected Yang "Leo" Jie, to succeed Lei Cao, effective November 1, 2021.
  • Yang "Leo" Jie has served as Vice President of Sino-Global since January 2021. He previously served in management roles in both the U.S. and China. 
  • The company also named its Acting Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Tuo Pan, as its finance chief.
  • Price Action: SINO shares are trading higher by 10.9% at $3.38 on the last check Monday.

