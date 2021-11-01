What's Going On With Ocugen's Stock?

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares are trading higher amid heightened interest in the stock from retail traders on social media.

According to SwaggyStocks, Ocugen was the fifth most mentioned stock on Reddit's r/wallstreetbets.

Traders also circulated a recent release from the Australian Government mentioning recognition of Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN. NOTE: Ocugen is a partner on COVAXIN.

Ocugen's average session volume is 21.45 million over a 100-day period. At publication time, Monday's trading volume had already exceeded 83.62 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases.

Ocugen's stock was trading about 16% higher at $13.73 per share on Monday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $18.77 and a 52-week low of $0.25.