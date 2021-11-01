Diageo Launches Johnnie Walker High Rye Blended Scotch Whisky
- Diageo Plc’s (NYSE: DEO) has unveiled Johnnie Walker High Rye Blended Scotch Whisky. The new whisky features a unique mash bill of 60% rye aged in American oak barrels and includes notable single malts central to the Johnnie Walker Black Label flavor profile.
- The company noted that this is the first whisky from the brand to showcase a high rye profile, and Johnnie Walker Master Blender, Jim Beveridge, and Johnnie Walker Whisky Specialist, George Harper, crafted it to be apt for mixing cocktails.
- Johnnie Walker High Rye Blended Scotch Whisky is available in the U.S. wherever fine spirits are sold, with a suggested retail price of $34.99 for 750 ml/bottle, 45% ABV.
- Price Action: DEO shares are trading higher by 0.56% at $200.78 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.