Diageo Launches Johnnie Walker High Rye Blended Scotch Whisky
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 2:31pm   Comments
  • Diageo Plc’s (NYSE: DEOhas unveiled Johnnie Walker High Rye Blended Scotch Whisky. The new whisky features a unique mash bill of 60% rye aged in American oak barrels and includes notable single malts central to the Johnnie Walker Black Label flavor profile.
  • The company noted that this is the first whisky from the brand to showcase a high rye profile, and Johnnie Walker Master Blender, Jim Beveridge, and Johnnie Walker Whisky Specialist, George Harper, crafted it to be apt for mixing cocktails.
  • Johnnie Walker High Rye Blended Scotch Whisky is available in the U.S. wherever fine spirits are sold, with a suggested retail price of $34.99 for 750 ml/bottle, 45% ABV.
  • Price Action: DEO shares are trading higher by 0.56% at $200.78 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

