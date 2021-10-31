 Skip to main content

If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Shiba Inu Or Dogecoin?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 31, 2021 3:24pm   Comments
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) Or Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)?

 

  • Shiba Inu: 54.8%
  • Dogecoin: 45.2%

See Also: How To Buy Shiba Inu

Meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu was trading around $0.00006487 at the time of publication and is trading lower by roughly 7.4% over the past 24 hours.

Dogecoin is trading around $0.2711 and lower by 1.1% over the past 24 hours.

For the uninitiated: Shiba Inu is a cryptocurrency that’s similarly themed to Dogecoin. The token leverages Ethereum’s robust network and plans to become a vibrant DeFi ecosystem...Read More

See Also: Dogecoin Vs. Shiba Inu

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in October 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.

Photo: Courtesy of yen3456

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

