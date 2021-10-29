Why Amazon Shares Are Falling

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter earnings per share and sales results and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance below estimates.

Amazon reported quarterly earnings of $6.12 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $8.92 by 31%. This is a 51% decrease over earnings of $12.37 per share from the same period last year.

Amazon also reported quarterly sales of $110.8 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $111.6 billion by around 1%. This is a 15% increase over sales of $96.14 billion in the same period last year.

Amazon also noted free cash flow decreased to $2.6 billion for the trailing twelve months, compared with $29.5 billion for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2020.

Amazon has a 52-week high of $3,773.08 and a 52-week low of $2,881.00.