 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Amazon Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2021 9:50am   Comments
Share:
Why Amazon Shares Are Falling

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter earnings per share and sales results and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance below estimates.

Amazon reported quarterly earnings of $6.12 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $8.92 by 31%. This is a 51% decrease over earnings of $12.37 per share from the same period last year.

Amazon also reported quarterly sales of $110.8 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $111.6 billion by around 1%. This is a 15% increase over sales of $96.14 billion in the same period last year.

Amazon also noted free cash flow decreased to $2.6 billion for the trailing twelve months, compared with $29.5 billion for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2020.

See Also: Amazon Q3 Earnings Takeaways: Revenue Miss, Weak Guidance Sends Stock Dow

Amazon has a 52-week high of $3,773.08 and a 52-week low of $2,881.00.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

Benzinga Small-Cap Conference Hosts CEO of This Company That Says It Is Disrupting the Recruiting Industry
Amazon, Tesla, Apple See High WallStreetBets Interest But This Stock Is At The Top Of The Chart
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Analysts Cut Price Targets On Amazon Following Q3 Miss, Dismal Guidance
Jim Cramer Says Apple, Amazon Problems Are 'Temporary'
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com