Why FuelCell Shares Are Rising

Shares of several companies in the clean energy space, including FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL), are trading higher. US President Biden today discussed his framework, which includes a national network of 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations.

The sector has seen strength in the month of October amid energy supply shortages, causing a potential increase in demand for alternative energy sources.

FuelCell is a fuel-cell power company. FuelCell designs manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services fuel cell products, which efficiently convert chemical energy in fuels into electricity through a series of chemical reactions.

FuelCell has a 52-week high of $29.44 and a 52-week low of $1.98.