 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Activision Blizzard CEO's Shareholder Letter Promises To Create Safe Work Environment, Implement Inclusive Hiring
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 28, 2021 11:17am   Comments
Share:
Activision Blizzard CEO's Shareholder Letter Promises To Create Safe Work Environment, Implement Inclusive Hiring

The CEO of a video game company facing lawsuits and investigations over its work environment is speaking out about changes the company will make going forward.

What Happened: Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) is stepping up its game to create a safe work environment and be more inclusive with its hiring practices.

“My goal — and the goal of our Board, our entire senior corporate team, our business unit leaders, and their teams — is to make sure you have the resources, culture and commitment from leadership you need to succeed in our collective aspiration to be the model workplace in our industry,” Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick said in a shareholder letter.

“People were deeply let down and, for that, I am truly sorry.”

Activision Blizzard has tripled its investment in anti-harassment and anti-discrimination training.

Kotick outlines five changes the company will make to help workplace culture:

  • Launching a new zero-tolerance harassment policy for the company.
  • Increase the percentage of women and non-binary people employed by Activision Blizzard by 50%. Activision Blizzard will invest $250 million to hire more diverse talent. (Kotick notes that 23% of the company’s current employees identify as women or non-binary.)
  • Waiving required arbitration of sexual harassment and discrimination claims.
  • Increase visibility on pay equity.
  • Will provide progress updates quarterly and in the ESG and shareholder reports.

Related Link: Activision Blizzard Pauses BlizzCon: What Investors Should Know 

Why It’s Important: The letter from Kotick comes as the company faces lawsuits and an SEC investigation over its work culture.

The steps outlined by Kotick could go a long way to soothe investors and employees.

Kotick also announced he is reducing his pay to the lowest amount allowed by California law, which is $62,500 annually. Kotick said he is asking not to receive any bonuses or any additional equity.

“I am grateful for how much people care about this company, and I appreciate that many past and present employees have reached out with their thoughts, concerns, complaints and suggestions,” Kotick said.

Activision Blizzard is set to report third-quarter earnings on Nov. 2.

Price Action: ATVI shares are up. 0.019% to $78.67 on Thursday morning.

Photo: TriplePoint TriplePoint via Flickr

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATVI)

PreMarket Prep Plus Stocks Of The Day: Video Game, Cybersecurity Plays From Joel Kulina
Activision Blizzard Pauses BlizzCon: What Investors Should Know
10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Activision Blizzard Stock Looks To Reverse Course After Beginning To Clean Up Its Act
9 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BlizzCon Bobby Kotick Lawsuits sexual harrassmentNews Legal Management Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com