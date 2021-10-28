 Skip to main content

Mimecast Explores Options Including Sale, Investment: WSJ
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 6:12am   Comments
  • Email-security software maker Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ: MIME) is working with bankers to consider options including a sale or taking a significant investment, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • Mimecast manufactures cloud-based software that protects business email from cyber threats and data leaks. The company primarily sells to midsize businesses.
  • An interested contender Proofpoint Inc, that buyout firm Thoma Bravo LP took private in August in a $12 billion deal, makes similar software and focuses on selling to larger businesses than Mimecast does.
  • Price Action: MIME shares closed lower by 2.31% at $68.94 on Wednesday.

