Mimecast Explores Options Including Sale, Investment: WSJ
- Email-security software maker Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ: MIME) is working with bankers to consider options including a sale or taking a significant investment, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- Mimecast manufactures cloud-based software that protects business email from cyber threats and data leaks. The company primarily sells to midsize businesses.
- An interested contender Proofpoint Inc, that buyout firm Thoma Bravo LP took private in August in a $12 billion deal, makes similar software and focuses on selling to larger businesses than Mimecast does.
- Price Action: MIME shares closed lower by 2.31% at $68.94 on Wednesday.
