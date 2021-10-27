 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Sunrun Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 3:49pm   Comments
Share:
Why Sunrun Shares Are Rising

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) shares are trading higher in sympathy with Enphase Energy, which reported better-than-expected third-quarter results and issued strong fourth-quarter guidance.

Enphase Energy reported quarterly earnings of 60 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 48 cents per share by 25%. The company also reported quarterly sales of $351.50 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $343.15 million by 2.4%.

Keybanc analyst Sophie Karp also maintained Enphase Energy with an Overweight and raised the price target from $179 to $216.

Sunrun provides homeowners with clean, affordable solar energy and storage. It engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States.

Sunrun has a 52-week high of $100.93 and a 52-week low of $37.42.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RUN)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Alibaba, Ebay, Sunrun Stocks Look Prepared To Break Out Of This Key Pattern: What's Next?
Taiwan Semiconductor Earnings Reflects Problems with Supply Chain
10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Why Sunrun Shares Are Rising
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com