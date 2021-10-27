To Infinity And Beyond, Again: Disney Unveils Trailer For 'Lightyear' Animated Feature
Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) and its Pixar division have released their first trailer for “Lightyear,” an animated backstory to the popular “Toy Story” franchise.
What Happened: “Lightyear” follows the career of the young test pilot who became a space ranger and inspired the Buzz Lightyear action figure featured in the “Toy Story” films.
The new film is directed by Angus MacLane, who co-directed the 2016 Disney-Pixar feature “Finding Dory.” Chris Evans provides the voice performance for the title character. The Buzz Lightyear character in the “Toy Story” films was voiced by Tim Allen.
Why It Happened: “Toy Story” is one of the most commercially successful film franchises of all time, with the four-film series grossing $3 billion worldwide. “Lightyear” was first revealed during the Disney Investor Day presentation last December.
“Lightyear” is being slated for theatrical release on June 17, 2022.
Photo: Disney / Pixar.
