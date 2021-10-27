 Skip to main content

To Infinity And Beyond, Again: Disney Unveils Trailer For 'Lightyear' Animated Feature
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 27, 2021 11:20am   Comments
To Infinity And Beyond, Again: Disney Unveils Trailer For 'Lightyear' Animated Feature

Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) and its Pixar division have released their first trailer for “Lightyear,” an animated backstory to the popular “Toy Story” franchise.

What Happened: “Lightyear” follows the career of the young test pilot who became a space ranger and inspired the Buzz Lightyear action figure featured in the “Toy Story” films.

The new film is directed by Angus MacLane, who co-directed the 2016 Disney-Pixar feature “Finding Dory.” Chris Evans provides the voice performance for the title character. The Buzz Lightyear character in the “Toy Story” films was voiced by Tim Allen.

See Also: Ever Wonder How Pixar Was Able To Feature So Many Brands In The 'Toy Story' Movies?

Why It Happened: “Toy Story” is one of the most commercially successful film franchises of all time, with the four-film series grossing $3 billion worldwide. “Lightyear” was first revealed during the Disney Investor Day presentation last December.

“Lightyear” is being slated for theatrical release on June 17, 2022.

Photo: Disney / Pixar.

