Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Camber Energy Stock One Year Ago World Be Worth Today

Investors who have owned stocks in the last year have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return over the last 12 months is 33.6%. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way.

Camber’s Big Run: One company that has been a great investment in the last year has been oil and gas company Camber Energy Inc (NYSE: CEI).

Camber has been a spectacularly terrible long-term investment, losing 99.9% of its value in the past three years. However, a combination of improving energy market fundamentals and groups of online meme stock traders have brought the stock back to life in the past year.

Oil and natural gas prices recently both hit multi-year highs as booming global demand recovery has created energy supply shortages around the world, particularly in China. At the same time, Camber recently announced a deal for an exclusive intellectual property license to use ESG Clean Energy’s patented carbon-capture system. The deal could make Camber an unlikely ESG play moving forward given the company sees opportunities to apply the technology to recycling centers, data centers and cryptocurrency mining.

Camber has also become a popular speculatory stock trade among social media meme traders. However, short-seller Kerrisdale Capital recently pointed out a number of reasons to be cautious on the stock, including auditor turnover, terrible financials, questionable leadership and delinquent filings.

Another troubling trend for Camber is its ballooning share count. In the past two years alone, Camber’s outstanding share count is up a mind-boggling 2,720%.

At the beginning of 2020, Camber shares were trading at just $1.78. By the beginning of March, the stock was down to $1.02 as news of the coronavirus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic.

When the market crashed during the U.S. pandemic outbreak in March, Camber shares dropped as low as 65 cents during the height of the pandemic fears.

When the market bounced in late March 2020, Camber began to rebound as well. In fact, the stock made it back above $1.50 by April.

Unfortunately, when the market continued its recovery in the second half of 2020, Camber shares dropped to new lows as investors grew concerned about the company’s cash burn and share printing.

Camber In 2021, Beyond: Optimism about a rebound in energy demand and even a potential short squeeze soon got the attention of Reddit’s WallStreetBets community. Meme traders sent Camber shares skyrocketing as high as $3.10 in February 2021. The pumping predictably triggered another round of dumping for Camber, sending it to new lows of 33 cents in August 2021.

Camber experienced a massive bounce on the ESG news, sending the stock back up to as high as $4.85 in September only to get met with heavy selling pressure that has dropped it back down to $1.34 today.

Still, Camber investors who bought one year ago and held on have generated a nice return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Camber stock bought on Oct. 26, 2020, would be worth about $1,595 today.

Looking ahead, meme buyers will likely continue to do battle with short-sellers and fundamental investors selling the stock. Camber has yet to report a quarterly profit, even as commodity prices hit multi-year highs.

Photo: Zbynek Burival via Unsplash