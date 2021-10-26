3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Ventyx Biosciences

The Trade: Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) Director Aaron Royston acquired a total of 3997269 shares at an average price of $16.00. The insider spent $5,000,000.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: The company, last week, priced its IPO at $16 per share.

What Ventyx Biosciences Does: Ventyx Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing new therapies for millions of patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders.

Commercial Metals

The Trade: Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) Director Gary E McCullough acquired a total of 3155 shares at an average price of $31.19. To acquire these shares, it cost $98,404.45.

What’s Happening: The company recently reported better-than-expected Q4 results.

What Commercial Metals Does: Commercial Metals operates steel mills, steel fabrication plants, and metal recycling facilities in the United States and Poland. The company primarily manufactures rebar and structural steel, which are key product categories for the nonresidential construction sector

Texas Capital Bancshares

The Trade: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) Director Larry Helm bought a total of 5000 shares at an average price of $60.52. The insider spent $302,600.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: The company, last week, reported upbeat quarterly results.

What Texas Capital Bancshares Does: Texas Capital Bancshares Inc is a more than $10 billion asset bank that caters to middle-market companies and wealthy people in the Lone Star State.