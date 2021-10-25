 Skip to main content

SG Blocks Raises $11.55M Via Registered Direct Offering
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2021 4:27pm   Comments
  • SG Blocks Inc (NASDAQ: SGBX) entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single U.S. institutional investor for the purchase and sale of ~3.16 million shares of its common stock, together with warrants to purchase up to ~1.89 million shares for gross proceeds of ~$11.55 million. 
  • Each share and accompanying common warrant are being sold at a combined offering price of $3.65, and each common stock equivalent and accompanying common warrant are being sold at a combined offering price of $3.649. 
  • The common warrants will have an exercise price of $4.80 per share and will expire five years from the date of issuance.
  • The offering is to close on October 27, 2021.
  • Price Action: SGBX shares closed lower by 23.96% at $3.65 on Monday.

