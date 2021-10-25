 Skip to main content

Rush Street Interactive Launches PlaySugarHouse Retail Sportsbook At Sports Haven, Connecticut
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2021 3:08pm   Comments
  • Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE: RSI), The Connecticut Lottery Corporation, and Sportech have launched in-person sports betting at the first of 15 PlaySugarHouse retail sportsbooks in Connecticut. 
  • With the launch, players can place bets at Sports Haven in New Haven, Connecticut.
  • Soon, the retail sportsbooks at Bobby V's Restaurant & Sports Bar locations in Stamford, and Windsor Locks, Connecticut, will open and begin accepting bets.
  • In addition to betting in-person, Connecticut players can bet online using RSI's platform from their mobile devices, tablets, desktop, and laptop computers. 
  • The PlaySugarHouse retail sportsbooks will expand to seven additional Sportech locations in Hartford, Manchester, Waterbury, Torrington, New Britain, Milford, and Norwalk throughout the coming weeks.
  • Price Action: RSI shares are trading higher by 1.58% at $21.13 on the last check Monday.

