Why Marqeta Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 25, 2021 12:50pm   Comments
Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) shares are trading higher on above-average volume following a Citron Research tweet.

Headquartered in Oakland, California, and founded in 2010, Marqeta provides its clients with a card issuing platform that offers the infrastructure and tools necessary to offer digital, physical, and tokenized payment options without the need for a traditional bank.

Marqeta has a 52-week higher of $32.75 and a 52-week low of $19.78.

The stock was trading 7.44% higher at $27.3 per share at the time of publication.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

