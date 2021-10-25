Why Marqeta Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) shares are trading higher on above-average volume following a Citron Research tweet.

$MQ the next gen payment platform powering all major crypto platforms including today’s announced $BKKT crypto partnership with $MA Citron has much more to say. $MQ tgt. 55 — Citron Research (@CitronResearch) October 25, 2021

Headquartered in Oakland, California, and founded in 2010, Marqeta provides its clients with a card issuing platform that offers the infrastructure and tools necessary to offer digital, physical, and tokenized payment options without the need for a traditional bank.

Marqeta has a 52-week higher of $32.75 and a 52-week low of $19.78.

The stock was trading 7.44% higher at $27.3 per share at the time of publication.