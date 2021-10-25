Why Creatd Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Creatd (NASDAQ: CRTD) shares are trading higher after the company announced a second NFT drop, which is a series of three photographs of former President Donald Trump.

The company's first NFT art drop concluded last month, with all six of its featured artworks having been sold, according to the press release.

"These pictures represent an opportunity to inspire conversation, and debate perspectives, from sharing light hearted wisecracks to ardent political judgments. On a broader level, today's release furthers the Creatd team's vision, to continue exploring the NFT space and capitalize on the economic opportunities it can foster for the creator community," said Creatd co-CEO Laurie Weisberg.

Creatd Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through technology and partnership. The company has three platforms, namely Vocal Ventures, Creatd Partners, and Recreatd.

The stock was trading 24.5% higher at $5.14 per share at the time of publication.