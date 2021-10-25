Coinbase Users Faced Connectivity Issues
- Users faced outages in accessing Coinbase Global Inc's (NASDAQ: COIN) portfolio management, website, and app, as per Downdetector.com.
- Coinbase tweeted experiencing intermittent connectivity issues for some pages on Coinbase Pro (web and mobile).
- It assured that trading does not appear impacted and its team is investigating and working to fix the issue while the funds are safe in the meantime.
- The company provided some updates on the issue on its status page.
- At 13:08 ET, the company said it resolved the issue causing intermittent connectivity issues for Coinbase Pro.
- The shares of crypto-related companies are trading higher amid a rise in the price of Bitcoin.
- Price Action: COIN shares closed higher by 8.21% at $325.54 on Monday.
