 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Helbiz Launches E-Scooters, E-Bikes In Flint, Michigan
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2021 11:59am   Comments
Share:
Helbiz Launches E-Scooters, E-Bikes In Flint, Michigan
  • Helbiz Inc (NASDAQ: HLBZis set to deploy a fleet of its e-scooters and e-bikes in Flint, Michigan, after securing a two-year permit.
  • The vehicles will be powered by KUHMUTE, a universal micro-mobility charging network based in Flint.
  • Helbiz will open a local office and warehouse to run its operations on the ground, employing a full-time team to ensure its fleet is charged, repaired, and well-maintained.
  • KUHMUTE charging hubs will be accessible throughout the city and at the Michigan University-Flint and Kettering University campuses.
  • Price Action: HLBZ shares are trading lower by 6.39% at $10.26 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HLBZ)

Helbiz Partners With Mapping Company Fantasmo To Integrate Parking Technology
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Why Helbiz Shares Soared Today
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Helbiz Shares Soar On NFL Partnership: What Investors Should Know
Helbiz Kicks In Deal To Exclusively Stream German Cup In Italy
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com