Helbiz Launches E-Scooters, E-Bikes In Flint, Michigan
- Helbiz Inc (NASDAQ: HLBZ) is set to deploy a fleet of its e-scooters and e-bikes in Flint, Michigan, after securing a two-year permit.
- The vehicles will be powered by KUHMUTE, a universal micro-mobility charging network based in Flint.
- Helbiz will open a local office and warehouse to run its operations on the ground, employing a full-time team to ensure its fleet is charged, repaired, and well-maintained.
- KUHMUTE charging hubs will be accessible throughout the city and at the Michigan University-Flint and Kettering University campuses.
- Price Action: HLBZ shares are trading lower by 6.39% at $10.26 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.